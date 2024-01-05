Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $188.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $197.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHRD. Bank of America upped their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.79. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,313. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

