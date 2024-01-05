Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $187,636.64 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.