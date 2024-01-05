Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

