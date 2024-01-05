Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

