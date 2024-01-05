Citigroup Upgrades Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to “Buy”

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.48. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

NYSE GOTU opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $990.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 625,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

