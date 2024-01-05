Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

