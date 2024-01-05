CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.38. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.23 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.