CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.