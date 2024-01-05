Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

