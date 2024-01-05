Comparing GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 2.90% 3.22% 0.86% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 5 1 2.67 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 1.03 $441.00 million $0.68 35.54 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

