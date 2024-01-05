Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $30.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

