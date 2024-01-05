Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

