ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Shares of COP opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 286,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

