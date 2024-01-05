Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.80. 191,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,738,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.