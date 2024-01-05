Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Corning were worth $57,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

