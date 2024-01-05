COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,973,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 51,935,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,130.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

