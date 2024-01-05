Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $868,113.52 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $72,215.39.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $997.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.66. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $24.61.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.