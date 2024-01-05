Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 43,753 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $837,869.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,365.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Shravan Goli sold 17,501 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $348,969.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $878,122.71.

On Friday, December 1st, Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50.

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Coursera by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

