Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 68,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $4,616,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,555,302.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

