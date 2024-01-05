Craig Hallum Downgrades PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) to Hold

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

