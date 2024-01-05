Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 60,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,768,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,326,823.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $113,875.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

