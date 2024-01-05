Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $17.94 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,367 shares of company stock valued at $29,243,583. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.