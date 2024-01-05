Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) & SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) Critical Survey

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cricut and SENSIO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 2 0 0 1.50 SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $886.30 million 1.60 $60.67 million $0.24 26.96 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A

This table compares Cricut and SENSIO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than SENSIO Technologies. SENSIO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cricut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Cricut shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and SENSIO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 6.54% 8.96% 6.24% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cricut beats SENSIO Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; and Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, pens, leather, and others. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, various hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

