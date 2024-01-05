CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

