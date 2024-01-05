Critical Analysis: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.49% -20.67% Ascendis Pharma A/S -391.76% -570.61% -63.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 7 0 2.70

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $144.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.74 -$115.91 million ($1.58) -1.96 Ascendis Pharma A/S $53.93 million 131.22 -$614.45 million ($11.37) -10.89

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atea Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals



Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, a drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue; and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It also develops a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. development, manufacture, and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S



Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia. In addition, it is developing TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/? for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

