Critical Contrast: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) vs. HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.79 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -2.64 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

