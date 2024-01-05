CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,094.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $182.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

