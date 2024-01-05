CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 711,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 160,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.