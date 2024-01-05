CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $8,634,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

