DA Davidson Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $70.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.33. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

