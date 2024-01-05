Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,230 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

