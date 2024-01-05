Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

