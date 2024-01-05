Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.45 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

