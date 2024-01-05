Dakota Wealth Management Has $347,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,249,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

HP stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

