Dakota Wealth Management Has $399,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.