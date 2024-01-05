Dakota Wealth Management Has $603,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 40,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $256.09 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

