Dakota Wealth Management Invests $624,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

