Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $450,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $468,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

