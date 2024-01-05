Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $617,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

