Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

