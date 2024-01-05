Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,474 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 287,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,863,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,839,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,864,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
