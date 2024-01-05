Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

