Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.66 and a one year high of $198.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

