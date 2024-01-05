Dakota Wealth Management Sells 108 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average is $218.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

