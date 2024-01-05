Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,206 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

