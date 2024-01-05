Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,531 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

