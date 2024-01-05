Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,981 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NMI were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

