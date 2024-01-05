Dakota Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

