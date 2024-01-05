Dakota Wealth Management Sells 99 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $358.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.