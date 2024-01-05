Dakota Wealth Management Takes $495,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 630.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 122.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $288.80 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

